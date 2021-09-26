Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 5,300 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Vistra were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VST. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of VST opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $17.88. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

