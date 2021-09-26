Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $268.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $269.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

