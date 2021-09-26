Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,498 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

NYSE:LUV opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.