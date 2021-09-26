Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAM opened at $514.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $631.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $935.99. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.26, for a total transaction of $2,400,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,134.00 to $627.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Boston Beer from $695.00 to $564.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.31.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

