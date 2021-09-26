Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 10,681 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 115.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $986,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.2% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 730.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 278,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 244,848 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,437,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after acquiring an additional 678,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $5.92 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

