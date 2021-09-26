Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 561 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 34.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 22,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.