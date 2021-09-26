Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 7,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walmart were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.17.

WMT stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.13.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,170,917 shares of company stock worth $2,307,497,039 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

