Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 48.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

RUN opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.25. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 184,578 shares of company stock worth $8,602,226. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

