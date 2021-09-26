Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,207 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $15,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after buying an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,171,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after buying an additional 409,791 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.10. 1,208,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,059. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $66.72 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

