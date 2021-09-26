Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $19.76 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 20.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 454.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 256,303 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 77,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

