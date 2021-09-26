Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $28.32 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.07% of Cintas worth $28,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after buying an additional 80,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $401.47 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $311.69 and a 52 week high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $393.37 and its 200-day moving average is $369.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $353.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.11.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

