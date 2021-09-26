Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 37,617 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390,462 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,617 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises approximately 3.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $321,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in McDonald’s by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $246.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

