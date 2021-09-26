Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,150 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Rollins were worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 116.7% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ROL opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

