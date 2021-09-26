Barclays Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €110.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.09% from the stock’s previous close.

DAI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €90.79 ($106.81).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €74.28 ($87.39) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 52 week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52 week high of €80.41 ($94.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of €74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.