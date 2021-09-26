Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYCBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barry Callebaut has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $2,320.00 on Wednesday. Barry Callebaut has a 12 month low of $2,085.00 and a 12 month high of $2,600.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,531.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,378.77.

Barry Callebaut AG engages in the manufacture and trade of cocoa, chocolate, and confectionery products. It distributes its products under the following brands: Barry Callebaut, Callebaut, Cacao Barry, Carma, Van Leer, Van Houten, Bensdorp, Delfi, Chadler, Caprimo, Le Royal, and Ögonblink. The company was founded by Klaus Johann Jacobs in December 13, 1994 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.