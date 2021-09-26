Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,072.04 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,072.04 or 0.02472977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $77.19 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00157790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.58 or 0.00520374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00017379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013238 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

