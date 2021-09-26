Benchmark Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $4.09 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 26th. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $4.09 million and $30,803.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003110 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00056477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002600 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00128675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00043986 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 5,677,211 coins and its circulating supply is 2,983,887 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

