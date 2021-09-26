Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 51.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

