Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 109.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,355,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,750,000 after acquiring an additional 246,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,056,000 after acquiring an additional 172,123 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $1,088,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $109.98 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $75.32 and a one year high of $118.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

