Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.