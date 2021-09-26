Berman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.16. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $138.60.

