Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BXP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 568,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

In other news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $5,091,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BXP opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $124.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.37.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

