Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,061 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 304.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,205 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,259 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.71. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total transaction of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

