Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Better Choice Company is an animal health and wellness company. Better Choice Company is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Better Choice alerts:

BTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Choice in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BTTR stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69. The company has a market cap of $105.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. Better Choice has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Better Choice will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Young purchased 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $33,923.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Word III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 44,778 shares of company stock valued at $153,356 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Better Choice during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co, Inc is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Better Choice (BTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Better Choice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Choice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.