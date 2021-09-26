Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 14.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after acquiring an additional 654,082 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 13.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 826,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,641,000 after acquiring an additional 95,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 534,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 366,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,048,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TECH shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 6,871 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.94, for a total value of $3,503,797.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock valued at $25,271,505. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $538.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $493.73 and its 200-day moving average is $444.37. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $230.35 and a 1 year high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 22.34%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

