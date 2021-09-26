Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upgraded Biogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $395.26.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $291.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.82. Biogen has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

