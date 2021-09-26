BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report sales of $434.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $476.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

