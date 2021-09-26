BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.37 Million

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report sales of $434.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $413.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.42 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $476.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

BMRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMRN opened at $78.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.65 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.