bitCNY Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.68 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00067598 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00103469 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,243.70 or 0.99897312 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,026.19 or 0.06990814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00756976 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.