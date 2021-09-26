Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $14,815.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00020165 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.39 or 0.00388567 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001132 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 86.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.