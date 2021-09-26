BitTorrent Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $294.14 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and approximately $294.14 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00082446 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015385 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00009307 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006793 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003718 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

