BlackRock Inc. Acquires 560,741 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.10% of Allegion worth $1,137,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Allegion by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Allegion by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegion by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 18,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,692,485.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $138.67 price objective on shares of Allegion and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.45.

NYSE ALLE opened at $137.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.63 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $746.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.