BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611,279 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Graco worth $1,095,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 44.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,105,000 after buying an additional 198,109 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Graco by 2.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Graco by 28.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 373,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,723,000 after buying an additional 82,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 276,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graco by 14.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $73.49 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

