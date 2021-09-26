BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,760,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.87% of Evergy worth $952,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews acquired 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.67 per share, for a total transaction of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Campbell acquired 7,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.66 per share, with a total value of $499,731.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.