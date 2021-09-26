BlackRock Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,877,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.66% of FMC worth $1,068,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $94.14 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on FMC from $118.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.27.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

