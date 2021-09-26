BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,793,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,764 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.30% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,016,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.10 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.06 and a 12 month high of $86.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.013 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

