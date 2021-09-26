BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $874.62 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $901.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $855.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $953.31.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

