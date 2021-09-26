BlackRock Inc. Sells 156,256 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 156,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.53% of MKS Instruments worth $938,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,090,000 after buying an additional 454,335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,435,000 after buying an additional 223,220 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,165,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,111,000 after buying an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $153.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

