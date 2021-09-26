BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,764,382 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,174,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,764,382 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of First Horizon worth $1,039,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

