BlackRock Inc. Sells 344,770 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,770 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $1,000,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $74.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.56. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

