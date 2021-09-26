BMO Capital Markets Raises salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $335.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRM. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.78.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $201.51 and a 12-month high of $286.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $313,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 134.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.