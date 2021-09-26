BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 37,146 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,393 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 37,146 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 282.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.21. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.16% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

