BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.07% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,386,000 after acquiring an additional 641,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 38.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 845,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,738,000 after acquiring an additional 235,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 552.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,812,000 after acquiring an additional 203,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2,731.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 189,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $53.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

