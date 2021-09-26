BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Group 1 Automotive worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $570,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.20.

NYSE GPI opened at $194.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.65. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $198.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.