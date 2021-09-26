BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Old Republic International by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.35 per share, with a total value of $26,982.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $129,167.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

