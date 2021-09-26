BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $48,538,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $29,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 149.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,081,000 after acquiring an additional 183,315 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,359,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,981,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTEK opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.19. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.58 and a twelve month high of $152.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $638.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

