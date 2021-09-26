BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Teradata by 78.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.52. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $17.99 and a 1-year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

