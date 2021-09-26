BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in EVO Payments were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 39.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 4.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 6.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James G. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,196.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.47 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.26%. EVO Payments’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

