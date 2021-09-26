Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

About Bodycote

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

