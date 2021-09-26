Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,924 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 264,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after buying an additional 30,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 249,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

