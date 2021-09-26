Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.9% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,853,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,901,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $223.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.49. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.